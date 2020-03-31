Cloudy and cooler today

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

TODAY: Cloudy/overcast, stray sprinkle possible, cooler, Highs 48-51.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty showers, Lows 38-40.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with stray light showers around, Highs 50-53.
THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny, dry and nicer, Highs 54-57.
FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine and warming up, Highs 60-62.
SATURDAY: Beautiful day with sunshine, dry and warm, Highs 64-66.
SUNDAY: Few more clouds, late afternoon shower, Highs 63-65.
MONDAY: Broken clouds, shower possible, Highs 62-64.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

