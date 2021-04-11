Cloudy and rainy to kick off the work week

(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: Scattered showers throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies. High of 60.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy conditions, high of 64.
Wednesday: High of 61 with a mix of both sun and clouds. There is a slight chance for a stray shower in the evening.
Thursday: Spotty showers are possible under mostly cloudy skies. High of 53.
Friday: High of 59 and mostly clear skies.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 60.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 65.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler