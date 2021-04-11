Cloudy and rainy to kick off the work week

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Scattered showers throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies. High of 60.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy conditions, high of 64.

Wednesday: High of 61 with a mix of both sun and clouds. There is a slight chance for a stray shower in the evening.

Thursday: Spotty showers are possible under mostly cloudy skies. High of 53.

Friday: High of 59 and mostly clear skies.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 60.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 65.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler