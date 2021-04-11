Cloudy and rainy to kick off the work week

Monday:   Scattered showers throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies.  High of 60.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy conditions,  high of 64.

Wednesday:  High of 61 with a mix of both sun and clouds.  There is a slight chance for a stray shower in the evening.

Thursday:  Spotty showers are possible under mostly cloudy skies.  High of 53.

Friday:  High of 59 and mostly clear skies.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 60.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers.  High of 65.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

