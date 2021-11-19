Cloudy and seasonable November weather for the weekend

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: We saw a few rays of sun early in the day, with cloud coverage building in across the Ohio Valley. It has been a constantly chilly day with a slight breeze that makes the day feel much worse. Temperatures have not broken out of the mid 30s for our high so far today. Planning to head over to the parade this evening? BUNDLE UP! It will be cold, and any sort of wind will make it feel that much colder. Tonight, we will start to clear out from the cloud cover with temps dropping towards the mid 20s. It will be a frosty cold start to your Saturday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy will best describe sky coverage for the first half of the weekend. We should stay dry from any falling precip, for now. High temps will be in the upper 40s, feeling like a seasonable November day.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with an increasing chance for a few rain showers throughout the late morning hours and into the afternoon. High temperatures will hover in the upper 40s. Colder air will funnel back in as we head towards the new week with another potent cold front. We could see some measurable snow both Monday and or Tuesday.

MONDAY: Overcast and grey to begin the next work-week. We could see a few rain showers in the area, mainly through the morning. An isolated snowflake or two is not out of the question. High temps in the lower 40s with dropping temps through the afternoon, thanks to another cold front. Monday night into Tuesday morning, we could see a few falling flakes with much colder air around. Winds will likely be breezy throughout the day, making it feel colder outside.

TUESDAY: A few snowflakes could make an appearance through the early morning hours. Sky coverage will stay mainly cloudy with colder air in the Ohio Valley. High temps struggle to get out of the upper 30s. The wind will be a bit breezy once again.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry for now. Temps will be back in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Happy Thanksgiving to everyone across the Ohio Valley! I hope your stomachs stay full and you enjoy the company of friends and family. In terms of your weather, we will again mix in a few clouds around with cooler air still in place. High temps remain in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy for your Black Friday. Temperatures will be mild, maxing out in the upper 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey