It was a beautiful start to the weekend. We saw plenty of sunshine, below average temperatures, and of course lower dew points making things feel a lot more comfortable. Unfortunately we have had some rain go through for the second half of the weekend making things a little yet and gloomy.

Monday: Cloud cover from Sunday will slightly decrease, so expect to see partly cloudy skies with highs back up into the mid 70’s. A couple scattered showers are possible in the panhandle from lunch to dinner time. So most areas will stay dry for the day.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies remain, as well as temperatures in the mid 70’s. Most areas will remain dry for the day but an Isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday: Clearing out and warming up as we move into the middle of the week. Mostly sunny skies for your Wednesday, with temperatures getting back closer to normal. Expect to see your highs in the upper 70’s, with some areas eclipsing the lower 80’s.

Thursday: Staying pleasant for your Thursday. Plenty of sunshine under mostly sunny skies, with highs remaining in the upper 70’s.

Friday: Temperatures get back up to normal in the lower 80’s for your feel good Friday, under mostly Sunny skies.

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun as we begin the weekend. Partly cloudy skies for your day on Saturday with highs right around 80. We have the chance to see some rain back in the forecast, with some afternoon and evening Thunder showers.

Sunday: Not a pleasant end to the weekend again. Mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with Scattered Thunder Showers on and off throughout the day.

-Stormtracker7 Meteorologist Adam Feick