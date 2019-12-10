Cloudy, breezy, and snow flurries on Tuesday night

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Chance rain showers, then chance PM snow showers, temperatures falling, breezy, high achieved in AM with falling afternoon temperatures around 36-38. WEDNESDAY: Few AM snow flurries, mostly sunny and colder, Highs 30-33. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very chilly, Highs near 35. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not as bitter, chance late precipitation, Highs 42-45. SATURDAY: Chance for rain showers, Highs near 46-48. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers possible, Highs near 45. MONDAY: Clouds continue, Highs 41-43.