Cloudy, breezy, and snow flurries on Tuesday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with clouds dissipating towards morning, cold, Lows 18-21.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold, Highs 29-32.
THURSDAY: Staying sunny and chilly, Highs 36-39.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not as bitter, chance PM rain, Highs near 45.
SATURDAY: Rain likely, Highs 46-48.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, few AM snow showers possible, Highs 37-39.
MONDAY: Clouds continue, chance mix to PM snow, Highs 38-40..
TUESDAY: Rain and snow mix, Highs near 40.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler