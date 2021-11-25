Cloudy, breezy, and then rainy for Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day:  Clouds will stick around for the day with rain starting around 12pm.  Temps will stay in the mid 40s for most of the day with a high of 45.  Winds out of the South at 5-9mph and gusts up to 20mph.

Black Friday:   Flurries to start off the day with mostly cloudy skies.  High of 34 and breezy.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 39.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of mix.  High of 40.

Cyber Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 37.

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness, high of 40.

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness, high of 42.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

