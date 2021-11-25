Cloudy, breezy, and then rainy for Thanksgiving Day

(7 Day Forecast)

Thanksgiving Day: Clouds will stick around for the day with rain starting around 12pm. Temps will stay in the mid 40s for most of the day with a high of 45. Winds out of the South at 5-9mph and gusts up to 20mph.

Black Friday: Flurries to start off the day with mostly cloudy skies. High of 34 and breezy.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 39.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mix. High of 40.

Cyber Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 37.

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness, high of 40.

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness, high of 42.

