Cloudy, breezy, and then rainy for Thanksgiving Day

(7 Day Forecast)
Thanksgiving Day: Clouds will stick around for the day with rain starting around 12pm. Temps will stay in the mid 40s for most of the day with a high of 45. Winds out of the South at 5-9mph and gusts up to 20mph.
Black Friday: Flurries to start off the day with mostly cloudy skies. High of 34 and breezy.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 39.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mix. High of 40.
Cyber Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 37.
Tuesday: Variable cloudiness, high of 40.
Wednesday: Variable cloudiness, high of 42.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler