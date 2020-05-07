Cloudy, cold and damp Friday

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

TONIGHT: More clouds with spotty showers before Dawn, Lows 38-40.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers changing to snow, Highs 48-50.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cold with flurries, Highs 45-49.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy and warmer, Highs 55-59.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs 50-52.

TUESDAY: Brighter skies and continued cool, Highs 52-56.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 60-64.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with late-day showers, Highs near 70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

