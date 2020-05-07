Cloudy, cold and damp Friday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly morning showers, late day clearing, still chilly, Highs 48-51.TONIGHT: Mainly clear sky, cold with frost likely, Lows 33-36.THURSDAY: More sunshine than clouds, mostly dry, milder, Highs 58-61.FRIDAY: Flurries early then rain most of day, cooler, Highs 49-52.SATURDAY: Some sunshine, chilly but mainly dry, Highs 47-50.SUNDAY: Slightly warmer and partly sunny, Highs 55-57.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers returning, Highs 54-56.TUESDAY: Few showers with broken clouds, cool, Highs 54-57.