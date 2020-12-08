https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Cloudy skies again before clearer conditions

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 40.

Thursday:  Mostly clear, high temperature of 45.

Friday:  Partly sunny, high temperature of 53.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening rain showers, high temperature of 54.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with some light rain/snow mix in the morning.  High temperature of 43.

Monday:  Partly cloudy with a few possible flurries, high temperature of 36.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 39.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter