Cloudy skies again before clearer conditions

(7-Day Forecast)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 40.
Thursday: Mostly clear, high temperature of 45.
Friday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 53.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening rain showers, high temperature of 54.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some light rain/snow mix in the morning. High temperature of 43.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a few possible flurries, high temperature of 36.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 39.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler