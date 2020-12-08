Cloudy skies again before clearer conditions

(7-Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 40.

Thursday: Mostly clear, high temperature of 45.

Friday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 53.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening rain showers, high temperature of 54.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some light rain/snow mix in the morning. High temperature of 43.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few possible flurries, high temperature of 36.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 39.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler