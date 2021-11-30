Cloudy skies and late day rain as we welcome December 1st tomorrow

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was nice to see a coating of snow on the grassy areas this morning, as it puts everyone in the mood for the holidays! The last day of November was a bit turbulent. We started off down low with the colder air and the accumulating snowfall across the area. Reports have been around an inch or so across the entirety of the area with some locally higher amount on the hilltops and higher terrain. From the AM commute on, we started to improve as clouds started to clear out and thermometers began to rise. High temps today maxed out in the mid 40s, which is on par for average to end November. As we step into the overnight hours, we will see a steady drop in temps to the lower 30s and upper 20s across the valley. Sky coverage will stay mainly clear with a westerly wind around 5-10 mph expected.

WEDNESDAY: It is already December! Where did 2021 go? I swear it was just Summer. Only 25 days till Christmas! Sky coverage will remain overcast as clouds will start to build in later in the AM hours. High temperatures will roam in the mid 40s for the afternoon high. As we approach the late afternoon and evening hours, our next system will push through, providing some rain showers to the region. Temperatures will stay above the freezing mark, allowing for only rain to fall. Low temps will be in the lower 40s around midnight with a steady increase throughout our Thursday.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy once again with a big warm up in store. A few rain showers are possible in the early morning hours but, most of the daytime hours will stay dry. We will flirt with the mid 50s for our afternoon high. However, it will be breezy. Winds will blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph sustained with gusts of 35 possible.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy to end the work-week. The sunshine has certainly lacked for our area this week. High temps will hover in the lower 50s. We could see a stray PM shower roaming through.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as we approach the weekend. Thermometers will read afternoon highs in the mid 40s before colder air returns early next week.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry for our Sunday. Temperatures will max out in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: The next work week showcases falling temps as a change in air-mass is likely. High temps struggle to get out of the upper 30s. We could also wake up to some early morning rain showers.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy for now. There has been a system that has been in the works that could move into the Ohio Valley. It will be a fine line of snow/rain showers with changing temperatures. We will continue to monitor this development for you.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey