Cloudy skies with another warm and muggy day in store

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Some let up in rain action in the morning hours, but don’t leave the umbrella at home. Rain showers will likely move through in the afternoon and evening hours. The remnants of post Tropical Storm Fred have moved through our region, allowing a good dose of rain to fall throughout. As you wake up and head out the door this morning, you will encounter some fog with patches being dense. Take it easy and account for that as you head to work. Warm and muggy conditions are present right now and will stay that way for all of today and the rest of the week. Current temperatures sit in the lower 70s. A stray shower is not out of the question later this morning, but a few more scattered showers are possible later on. The keyword is scattered in nature with not everyone receiving rainfall. If it is not raining, it will be grey and overcast yet again. Temperatures only get to 80 degrees today, but it will feel worse due to the oppressively muggy conditions. Tonight, rain showers could be around, but most of the region will remain dry. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. It will remain muggy.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few rain showers to end the work-week. We will have a chance for some showers and storms like all other days this week, with the best timeframe being in the afternoon. A few peeks of sunshine is not out of the question either. WOOHOO! However, the muggy air will be around for most of the weekend and even into the next work-week. Temperatures return to the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Hey! Maybe an instance or glimmer of sun as we head into the first day of the weekend. We could see some rain showers in the area, however we could also see some pockets of sun as well. rain will not dampen all of your Saturday, so you will be able to get outside and cut the grass probably at some point. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for our high. Muggy levels will stay sticky and uncomfortable.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s for our afternoon high. Mugginess looks to stick around as well.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we begin the new work-week. Rain showers could develop in the afternoon hours, per usual with a warm and muggy air mass around. Temps stay in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: More sun and clouds mixing in. The active weather pattern will continue to dominate, with chances for rain in the afternoon hours. Temperatures remain in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds for the midpoint of the work-week. Temperatures will sit in the mid 80s with a chance for some showers in the afternoon hours. We will remain muggy through most of the next week.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey