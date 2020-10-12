Cloudy skies with filtered sunlight for the new work week

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Monday starts the day with rather cloudy skies and they are expected to blanket the Ohio Valley for a majority of the day. The winds will be noticeable today from the E around 10-15 mph and there could be a few gusts up to 25 mph. Clouds will filter in some sunshine as we head into the afternoon. The best chance for rain looks to be later this evening and into the overnight. Highs around 73-75.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperate weather is expected for your Tuesday. Rain showers are likely into the early morning hours with a weak cold front pushing into the region. We will see more sunshine in the Ohio Valley compared to yesterday. Temperatures will be around 65-67.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the work week features few clouds and sunshine for the region. High temperatures will be around 69-71.

THURSDAY: As we continue on in the ladder half half of the work-week, there will be broken clouds and some sun. There will some scattered showers in the Ohio Valley, mainly in the afternoon. Highs around 70-72.

FRIDAY: Fall temperatures will makes its way into the Ohio Valley for the weekend. We will see below average temperatures and cloudy skies. Highs around 53-55.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with filtered sunlight is expected for Saturday. It will be feeling more like fall with highs around 50-52.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and fall weather will stick around. Highs around 56-58.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey