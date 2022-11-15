7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Not the best-looking day in anyway, shape, or form. There was cold air present to begin the morning with temps dipping into the upper 20s. Our weather system started to move in slightly ahead of schedule with light snow for the late morning hours and big snowflakes on hilltops that started to stick on car windshields and along the high grassy areas this afternoon. Afterwards, warm air started to infiltrate the region and transition all snow to a cold rain for the Ohio Valley. Maximum temperatures today were in the mid-30s. Scattered rain/snow flurries are likely to stick around the further we head into the evening hours. Tonight, skies will stay overcast with scattered instances of snowflakes and drizzle for the overnight hours. Road temperatures will stay above the freezing mark, but still take it easy on the roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s for the morning commute tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with temperatures staying below average thanks to a very cold column of air staying in the region. We will max out thermometers in the upper 30s to low 40s. There is a chance for a few isolated flurries across the region that will not lead to any form of accumulation. It will feel slightly cooler when you account for the winds, as they will blow from the west around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Colder air will reign supreme with a better chance for snow flurries through the morning hours. This will not lead to any major accumulations, if anything a coating on the cars and high grassy areas is possible. Temperature wise, we will stay in the mid to upper 30s. Winds could also be a bit breezy, meaning there could be a wind chill factor to account for. Wind gusts of 30 mph are possible.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with colder air likely being the major talking point. Temperature will likely range in the mid to low 30s. It will be cold if you have any Friday night football left for the area. Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will fall into the lower 20s to upper teens. Stay bundled up if you are heading out to the Christmas parade in Wheeling Friday night!

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds early but colder as we head into the weekend. Daytime highs will sit below the freezing mark. Stay bundled up if you have any outdoor activities to attend. We could see a bit of sunshine for the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will return to the forecast with broad high pressure overhead, but this will not help out the thermometers to increase at all. We will trend colder than average once again with temps in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny once again with temperatures staying colder than average, maxing out in the mid to upper 30s. High pressure will likely stay in control through early next week.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures expected back in the mid to upper 40s. This will be a nice change in pace as we approach turkey day!

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey