7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A rather grey day across the board with it being very warm and muggy to begin the week. Most of the rain started to wrap up after lunch with some partial clearing through the afternoon hours. Over the last 48 hours, the Wheeling Ohio County Airport measured 1.71” of rain. The gardens and grasses certainly got a good drink. Warm and muggy air blanketed the Ohio Valley today with dew points back in the tropical category. Daytime highs were back in the mid-70s, although it felt soupy. Tonight, cloudy skies will reign supreme with warm and muggy air sticking around. Overnight lows will be down in the upper 60s. Some patchy fog could develop along the river for the early morning hours of Tuesday. Quiet weather will ensue for tomorrow.

TUESDAY: More clouds to start to the day with gradual clearing through the afternoon and evening as high pressure scoots in. Daytime highs will sit in the mid-80s. This will be our best chance for an early break from the rain this week. It will stay feeling muggy and sticky.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and chances for rain across the board, primarily in the evening hours. We are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concerns for right now are damaging winds and heavy rain. This is something I will keep an eye on for you. Maximum temperatures will be in the upper 80s with feels like temperatures approaching the mid to upper 90s. Southwesterly winds will keep it feeling sticky.

THURSDAY: Our last dose of rain should start to clear out as we head into the ladder half of the week. Partly cloudy skies would be the trend for sky coverage with a few showers early in the day. Temps will be in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: A return of the bright yellow orb across the Ohio Valley as high pressure should start to build in. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The sun will be around for the weekend, but intermittent pop-up showers are possible for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases mostly sunny skies to start, with an increase in cloud coverage for the afternoon. The ingredients will be favorable for pop up shower and storm development through the afternoon and evening hours. It will be another warm and muggy day with maximum temperatures in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies blanket the valley with a return of showers and possible storms for the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with a continuation of scattered showers. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey