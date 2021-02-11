Cloudy with flurries Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few flurries, Lows near 20.

FRIDAY: Some flurries then cloudy and colder, Highs 30-34.

SATURDAY: Increasing afternoon clouds with light snow returning, Highs 31-35

SUNDAY: Flurries ending then partly sunny, Highs near 30.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with light snow developing, Highs 22-26.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with slippery roads returning, Highs near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 30-32.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix, Highs 36-40.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

