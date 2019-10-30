Cloudy with late-day rain

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with several showers after 4 pm, Highs 66-70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and milder with some showers, Lows near 60.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain and high winds, Highs 65-69.
FRIDAY: Partial clearing in afternoon, sharply colder, Highs 47-50.
SATURDAY: Even chillier feel with sunshine returning, Highs 48-51.
SUNDAY: Chilly day with sun and cloud mix, dry, Highs 44-47.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer, Highs 53-55.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with stray sprinkle possible, Highs 54-57.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman