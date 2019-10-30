Cloudy with late-day rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with several showers after 4 pm, Highs 66-70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and milder with some showers, Lows near 60.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain and high winds, Highs 65-69.
FRIDAY: Partial clearing in afternoon, sharply colder, Highs 47-50.
SATURDAY: Even chillier feel with sunshine returning, Highs 48-51.
SUNDAY: Chilly day with sun and cloud mix, dry, Highs 44-47.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer, Highs 53-55.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with stray sprinkle possible, Highs 54-57.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter