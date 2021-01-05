Cloudy with light flurries Wednesday

7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a coating of snow, Lows near 30.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries, Highs 35-39.
THURSDAY: More clouds and continued cold, Highs 36-40.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds with snow flurries, Highs 38-40.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 34-38.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs 36-40.
MONDAY: Cloudy with some flurries by evening, Highs 35-39.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Highs 38-40.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker