Cloudy with light flurries Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: This will essentially be a cut and paste type forecast not only for today, but also the rest of the work week. We will struggle to clear out those overcast skies in the Ohio Valley because we do not have any upper level feature aiding us in moving them out of the region. Throughout the afternoon hours, there is a chance for some stray flurries if not isolated drizzle. There is enough low level moisture that precip is likely to fall in localized spots but nothing widespread is expected to fall anytime soon. Temperatures will top off in the in the upper 30s and winds will not be much of a factor.