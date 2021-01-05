Cloudy with light flurries Wednesday

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a coating of snow, Lows near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries, Highs 35-39.

THURSDAY: More clouds and continued cold, Highs 36-40.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with snow flurries, Highs 38-40.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 34-38.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs 36-40.

MONDAY: Cloudy with some flurries by evening, Highs 35-39.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Highs 38-40.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

