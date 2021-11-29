Snow showers moving in tonight

(7 Day Forecast)

Cyber Monday: Clouds and sunshine today with some clearing in the afternoon and early evening. Some snow showers will start late this evening with little to no accumulation expected. High of 39.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some clearing in the second half of the day. High of 45.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon/evening. High of 46 and breezy.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 55, breezy.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high of 47.

Saturday: Times of sun and clouds, high of 46.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High of 45.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler