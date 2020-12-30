Cloudy yet warmer for the midpoint of the work-week

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Clouds return as we head into the midpoint of the new work week. Temperatures will warm up as we are expected to have winds from the south/southwest, bringing in a warmer air mass into the region. Our high will top off in the upper 40s. As we head into the evening /overnight hours, we will start to see some rain showers in the area as a weak system moves through. There is a chance we turn over to a brief period of snow or mixed precip in the early hours on Thursday. Winds will be breezy at times, blowing around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

New Year’s Eve: Almost the end of what has truly been a year we will never forget. Weather wise, a low pressure system will mix with a warmer air mass and drop some rain showers in the Ohio Valley starting late Wednesday and throughout the first half of NYE. Rain looks to ease up as we head into the afternoon but cooler air will funnel in behind the system. Our high temperature will be reached early on and temps will fall throughout the day. Temperatures will again be in the low 40s and then falling thereafter.

New Year’s Day: Happy New Year! Rain showers return as another system moves in to start the new year and we will actually see temperatures in the 50s. This will be a good soaking rain for the Ohio Valley. Windy conditions are expected.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies are expected as we start the first weekend of 2021. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 40s. A weak system is expected to sweep through late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the region. Rain should be wrapping up in the morning hours and the rest of the day will remain dry. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds are expected as we head into the first work week of the new year. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies continue on. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey