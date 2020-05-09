Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Cold again with a Freeze Warning Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Cold, mostly clear, Freeze Warning through Sunday 8 AM, Lows 32-35.
SUNDAY: Sunshine and dry to start, showers and maybe a thunderstorm by late afternoon, Highs 58-60.
MONDAY: Chilly, cloudy, AM snow to rain showers, Highs 47-50.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, Highs around 55.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, Highs around 60.
THURSDAY: Warming up with showers and a storm, Highs around 70.
FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, even warmer, Highs around 75.
SATURDAY: Cloudy, staying warm, Highs 72-74.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

