Cold air returns Friday Night

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Partial clearing, breezy and colder, Lows near 30.
SATURDAY: Increasing amounts of sunshine, cool and dry, Highs 41-45.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 50-54.
MONDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 52-56.
TUESDAY: More clouds with showers by evening, Highs 55-59.
WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 62-66.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers with some thunder, Highs 66-70.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 52-56.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker