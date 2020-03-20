Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Cold air returns Friday Night

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Partial clearing, breezy and colder, Lows near 30.

SATURDAY: Increasing amounts of sunshine, cool and dry, Highs 41-45.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 50-54.

MONDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 52-56.

TUESDAY: More clouds with showers by evening, Highs 55-59.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 62-66.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers with some thunder, Highs 66-70.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 52-56.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

