Cold air returns Friday Night

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and mild with rain showers, Lows near 60.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with rain showers, Highs near 70.
SATURDAY: Some flurries then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 41-45.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs near 50.
MONDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 52-56.
TUESDAY: More clouds with showers by evening, Highs 55-59.
WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with rain showers, Highs 60-64.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and mild, Highs 66-70.
