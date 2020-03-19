Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Cold air returns Friday Night

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and mild with rain showers, Lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with rain showers, Highs near 70.

SATURDAY: Some flurries then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 41-45.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs near 50.

MONDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 52-56.

TUESDAY: More clouds with showers by evening, Highs 55-59.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with rain showers, Highs 60-64.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and mild, Highs 66-70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

