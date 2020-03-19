Cold air returns Friday Night

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy all day, rain again late evening, warm, Highs 65-69. TONIGHT: Few rain showers and becoming windy, very mild, Lows 60-62. FRIDAY: Still warm with rain showers/t'storm, windy, Highs near 70. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, drier but much cooler, Highs 41-44. SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny, nice and dry, Highs 47-49. MONDAY: Slightly warmer with few stray showers, Highs 52-55. TUESDAY: A few rain showers and clouds, Highs 54-57. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, Highs 60-62.