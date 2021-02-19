Cold air sticks around into the beginning of the weekend

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: The weekend is near! As you wake up and head out the door, you may want to account a few minutes to clear your car of a coating of snow that moved in last night. Taking a look at your forecast, patchy snow flurries are possible throughout the day. Compared to yesterday, we will not see much accumulation from any precip that falls from the skies. The morning and evening commute should be calm and not impacted by the weather. Temperatures will still hover below average, topping off in the upper 20s. Winds will also be noticeable once again, blowing from the west around 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: A bit of sun is expected as we head into the weekend. A sun and clouds mix is likely, which is still better than grey and overcast. There could be a stray flurry or two in the morning hours. Temperatures will top off in the mid 20s. This will be the last cold day that we have over the next coming days! We return closer to seasonable levels in the next work week.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies return for the ladder half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off closer to seasonable levels, in the mid to upper 30s. A nice change in pace and it does look like we will turn the page on the chilliness as of now. We could see some late eve snow showers.

MONDAY: The possibility to start the work week with another winter weather maker is on our radar (Something we are monitoring). We could see snow showers early on and then changing to rain as temperatures once again climb to normal levels. For the moment, it looks like we will see more rain than snow as temperatures are expected to warm rather quickly Monday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will also be breezy and expect to see high wind gusts.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and we will return to the seasonable level with our temperatures, topping off in the lower 40s. A stray snowflake or two is possible in the morning hours.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies allowing some sun to shine. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. It will certainly feel warmer compared to the last several weeks.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies will dominate the Ohio Valley and we could see another weather maker drop some snow and rain showers. Temperatures climb to the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey