7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sun filled dry and quiet start to our Sunday across the Ohio Valley. It was a bit chilly to start with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Much colder air is expected to return as we head into the early stages of the new workweek. Cloud coverage started to increase this afternoon and evening with pockets of sunshine still overhead. It was a cooler day and breezy at times. Daytime highs were back in the mid to upper 60s with winds blowing steady around 10-15 mph. The wind will stick around into next week unfortunately. Tonight, clouds trend to thin out with an isolated sprinkle possible. Winds will start to calm down, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 40s.

MONDAY: Overcast and mostly cloudy as we begin the new work week. Winds will also make it feel much colder. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a complex weather system will move into the Great Lakes region and provide a cold spell for the Ohio Valley, mainly reflective in daytime highs and overnight lows. We will max out thermometers in the upper 40s tomorrow with the prominent cloud cover. Winds will be breezy and make it feel colder, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible. Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, the area is outlined in a Freeze Watch. This means temperatures could dip near the freezing mark and kill all vegetation and plants that have not been harvested based on the growing season. Take time tomorrow to cover sensitive vegetation and pull in plotted plants.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies and chances for precip. There could be an isolated shower present for the afternoon with a stray flurry in the morning hours. That threat for stray pockets of drizzle will stick around into the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be breezy for the day, making it feel much cooler. Temperature wise, it will be much cooler than average, maxing out in the mid to low 40s. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday we could approach morning temperatures in the freezing mark once again. We could see another freeze weather headline.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and cooler with daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s. There is a chance for a stray flurry or two mixed in with some pockets of drizzle throughout the morning and afternoon. Winds will be breezy for the day, making it feel much cooler again. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we could approach morning temperatures in the freezing mark once again. We could see another freeze weather headline.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine for the day, we will max out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine will start to peak out from the cloudy skies we had for most of the week.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and starting to see a rise in temps. We will climb back to the mid to upper 50s for the next week of football across Ohio and West Virginia. Dress in layers once again for Friday night lights.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will also start to improve with the sunshine back. Daytime highs will range in the mid to low 60s. Great outdoors weather.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet with temperatures nearing the upper 60s to low 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey