Cold and clear on Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Frosty cold and clear, wind chill in the teens, Lows 24-27.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and fairly mild, Highs 45-47.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, a chance for showers, Highs 48-50.

TUESDAY: Overcast and a little cooler, Highs 46-48.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer, Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, PM showers likely, Highs 52-54.

FRIDAY: AM showers possible, then a gradually clearing, Highs 45-47.

SATURDAY: Broken clouds and trending dry, Highs 46-49.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler