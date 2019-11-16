Cold and clear on Saturday night

TONIGHT: Frosty cold and clear, wind chill in the teens, Lows 24-27.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and fairly mild, Highs 45-47.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, a chance for showers, Highs 48-50.
TUESDAY: Overcast and a little cooler, Highs 46-48.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer, Highs near 50.
THURSDAY: Cloudy, PM showers likely, Highs 52-54.
FRIDAY: AM showers possible, then a gradually clearing, Highs 45-47.
SATURDAY: Broken clouds and trending dry, Highs 46-49.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

