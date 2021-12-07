Cold and cloudy with snow on the way

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Some sunshine this morning will quickly turn into clouds to give us mostly cloudy conditions for the majority of the day. Snow will start late tonight into tomorrow morning. Total snow from a trace up to an inch. Also a much colder day with a high of 33.

Wednesday: Some snow showers in the morning. Expecting total of a coating up to an inch of snow. Clouds will start to break in the afternoon. High of 37.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 43.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. High of 56.

Saturday: Rain with cloudy skies. Much warmer with a high of 62.

Sunday: Clearing skies through the day with some morning flurries. High of 44.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 49.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler