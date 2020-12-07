Cold and gray for your Monday

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: A cold and brisk day is expected for us in the Ohio Valley. Winds blowing from the N-NW will continue to pull in colder air into the Ohio Valley. Our high temperature today will top off in the mid 30s and we could see a stray snow flurry or two throughout the day. No accumulation is expected, except for the higher elevations in Eastern WV. We will be under the gray and overcast skies as well.

TUESDAY: The below average temperatures look to continue on. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 30s and there is not much in terms of sun relief expected as of now. We will see mostly cloudy skies and there could be a glimmer or two of sun as we head into the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Ah yes, the midpoint of the new work week, we will see those temperatures get back to normal. Normal high for this time of year is in the lower 40s, and that is where we are expected to be for Wednesday. We will stick with the mostly cloudy skies. It is that time of year to see the layered puffy clouds (stratocumulus).

THURSDAY: Sunshine finally returns to the forecast as we will see mostly sunny skies. There will also be some upper level warming and that means we will see that as well at the surface. We start a nice climb and warm up with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the impacts of that upper level warming will stick around into the beginning of the weekend. High temperatures will hover in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain showers are expected to make an appearance to the Ohio Valley as a low-pressure system is forecast to sweep through. Temperatures will linger in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will not climb too much and we could see some wintry mix as colder air starts to funnel into the Ohio Valley. High temperature will be in the low 40s and will fall as we head throughout the day.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey