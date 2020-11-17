Cold and possible flurries for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Turn on those fireplaces and heaters Ohio Valley, because a blast of cool air is coming in and it may even feel like winter today. As of now we are under relatively clear skies as of 3:30 A.M. The clouds will thicken as we head into the mid morning hours and radar is suggesting a few snowflakes to fall. The best chance for any accumulation from snowfall is well to our north along I 80 and to our east in the higher elevations. It will be a cold day for us. Our high will be around 41-43 this afternoon and the warmest part of the day actually came just after midnight. The winds will be noticeable once again from the northwest blowing around 10-15mph with gusts upwards of 25mph. Remember a week ago where we had mid to upper 70s and records being broken? Yeah…

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds in the skies and the cooler, crisp air will continue to stay in place. The winds will be rather calm if hardly noticeable. Highs will again top off around 42-44. It will be cooler than our normal high which is in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: One week away from Turkey day! Sunny skies and a warm up to slightly above average temperatures are expected. Our high will top off around 57-59. It will be a nice change in direction from the cold spell we saw at the beginning of the work week.

FRIDAY: The weekend is just around the corner! Partly cloudy skies and we will see the warming trend continue. Our high temperature will top off around 60 degrees and it will feel warm.

SATURDAY: The dry spell will continue on into the weekend. Temperature wise, we will flirt with 60 degrees and be under mostly sunny if not partly cloudy skies. It will be good weather conditions to maybe think about hanging those Christmas lights…

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and the temperatures continue to stay warm. We will top off around 63-65 degrees. There is a chance for a stray shower in the late afternoon and evening time. It looks like we could start off the next work week with the umbrellas.

MONDAY: The next work week is looking seasonable temperature wise, with highs around 53-55. There is a chance for some rain showers for the Ohio Valley.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey