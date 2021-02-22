Cold breezes for Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds and breezy, Lows 30-32.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with cold breezes, Highs 40-42.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 50-52.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 40-44.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs near 50.
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy and cooler, Highs 47-49.
MONDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers returning, Highs 45-49.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker