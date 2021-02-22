Cold breezes for Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: We could see some patchy rain activity into the afternoon hours, but widespread rain is not a concern. High temperatures will top off in the upper 30s. Another talking point about today are the winds. It will be breezy at times, with sustained winds from the southwest changing to westerly winds in the afternoon of 10-15 mph with gusts of 35 possible. After we get through today, we will be treated warmer weather midweek.