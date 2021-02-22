Cold breezes for Tuesday

Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds and breezy, Lows 30-32.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with cold breezes, Highs 40-42.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 50-52.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 40-44.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs near 50.

SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy and cooler, Highs 47-49.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers returning, Highs 45-49.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

