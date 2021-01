Cold breezes Friday afternoon

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Weather always has at least one factor that cause a nuisance and today it will be the winds. The winds will make it feel much colder that where out high temperature is expected to be, which is the low 40s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph sustained and gusting upwards of 30 mph. It will be colder in that regard, but we will see pockets of sunshine throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies are expected. There is no threat for any precip in the area today. Just bundle up as you head outside cause of the windy conditions.