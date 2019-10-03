Cold front brings showers today

Weather

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Some sun south, clouds thicken with rain showers in PM, Highs 84-87.
TONIGHT: Showers wrap up, mostly cloudy, cooler, Lows 55-58.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures, Highs 65-67.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably nice air, Highs 69-72.
SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with showers through the day, Highs 72-75.
MONDAY: Few morning showers linger then broken clouds, Highs 65-67.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny again, dry and cooler, Highs 64-66.
WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and lovely, Highs 65-68.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

