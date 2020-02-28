Cold into Sunday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold with flurries, Lows near 20.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 31-35.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs near 50.
MONDAY: More clouds then some rain showers, Highs 53-57.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs near 60.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 55-59.
THURSDAY: Flurries ending the variable clouds, Highs 45-49.
FRIDAY: A sun/cloud mix, breezy and cold, Highs 41-45.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker