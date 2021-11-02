Cold mornings are set to return tomorrow

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: For the most part, it was a rather nice and calm day across the Ohio Valley. Hoodie/sweater weather was certainly in play today. The sun was out and about behind some mid to upper level cloud coverage. We have not warmed up that much, so far we only maxed out in the mid to upper 40s. At least the winds have not been a big factor and that will likely stay that way later this evening. As we head into the late evening and early morning hours, make sure that heat is on and working because we will likely be waking up to temperatures near the freezing mark. The forecast overnight low is 30 degrees. It has been 190 days since our last temperature at or below the freezing mark (last time was April 26th, 2021). Dry weather will stay with us for the rest of the week.

WEDNESDAY: More sun and clouds as we approach mid-week. After a chilly start to the day, we will not warm up much. High temps only get into the mid 40s, which is well below average for this time of year. We will stay dry for the next several days. As you wake up Thursday, temps will be around 30 degrees once again. Keep the heat on because we are not done with the cold air.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with high temps in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight temps once again dip down near the freezing mark to begin Friday.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and dry for your finally Friday. It will be a cold one for any Friday night football, as high temps reach the upper 40s with much colder temps as the sunsets. Bundle up if you plan to head out.

SATURDAY: Another sun and clouds mix as we head into the weekend. We will slightly increase temps back near the low 50s. As you head to bed Saturday night, do not forget to flip the clocks backward an hour.

SUNDAY: FALL BACK AN HOUR! Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, and we gain an extra hour of sleep (or lose an hour of daylight..)! For your weather, we will see sun and clouds around with temps ranging in the mid to low 50s. It will be an overall nice day.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and dry as we head into the next week. Temps start to trend warmer, maxing out in the upper 50s. We will remain dry as well.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with that warm air around. Temps get back up towards 60 degrees for the high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey