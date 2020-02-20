Cold snap lasts until the weekend

TODAY: Cloudy and cold, gradual clearing into evening, Highs 29-31.
TONIGHT: Very cold with clearing skies, Lows 15-18.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice look but still chilly, Highs 34-37.
SATURDAY: Another day with sunshine and a bit warmer, Highs 44-47.
SUNDAY: Sunshine continues and feeling even warmer, Highs 49-52.
MONDAY: Clouds return with rain showers likely, Highs 48-50.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with stray rain shower, Highs near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with light rain/snow showers, Highs 44-46.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

