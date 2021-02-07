Cold start to our Monday

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Our high was reached early this morning in the upper 30s and temperatures will be falling through the afternoon hours to the upper 20s. We have the chance of seeing some patchy snow flurries throughout the Ohio Valley. There will be little to no accumulation from anything that falls. One other noticeable weather feature today will be the winds. Blowing from the southwest around 10-15mph gusting upwards of 30 as well. Into the overnight hours we could see a stray flurry or two.