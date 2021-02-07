Cold start to our Monday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold, Lows 8-10.
MONDAY: Variable clouds and continued cold, Highs near 30.
TUESDAY: Periods of light snow then cloudy and colder, Highs 30-34.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with periods of light snow, Highs 26-30.
THURSDAY: Flurries ending then partly sunny, Highs 30-32.
FRIDAY: Periods of light snow then cloudy and colder, Highs near 30.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 20-24
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud and continued cold, Highs near 20.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker