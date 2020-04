7 Day Forecast

TODAY: More clouds than sun, chilly again, mix shower late, Highs 45-48.TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and even colder, Lows near 30.WEDNESDAY: Snow flurry early, then partly sunny, Highs near 50.THURSDAY: Staying chilly, some sunshine, mostly dry, Highs 48-51.FRIDAY: Clouds return with rain/snow showers likely, Highs 48-51.SATURDAY: Broken clouds with an isolated morning shower, Highs 53-56.SUNDAY: Warming up some with isolated shower, Highs 59-62.MONDAY: Still mainly cloudy, few showers, Highs 57-60.