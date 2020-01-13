Cold start with a decent feel later today

TODAY: AM clouds with partial PM sun, decent feel, Highs 50-53.
TONIGHT: Several clouds and still dry, Lows 37-39.
TUESDAY: Milder again with few sprinkles in afternoon, Highs 56-59.
WEDNESDAY: Some sun then few rain showers possible, Highs 52-55.
THURSDAY: Flurry north then partly sunny skies, Highs 40-44.
FRIDAY: Cooler with clouds and rain showers, Highs 40-42.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with several rain showers, Highs 48-50.
SUNDAY: Clouds hang around, much colder, Highs 31-33.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

