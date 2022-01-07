Cold temperatures follow the snow

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Starting the day off cloudy with some flurries, but take your time because a lot of the roads are not good across the region. Temperatures will stay cold around the area which will not allow the snow to melt today. High of 24. Clouds will eventually start to clear out of the area this afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 37. With the sun and above freezing temps, some of the snow should start to melt, but not all as it will not be above freezing for long.

Sunday: Rain starting early in the morning and ending in the afternoon/evening. Breezy with a high of 42.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy, high of 26.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 25.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 39.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds for the day, high of 41.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler