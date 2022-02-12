7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: There is no better way to describe today’s weather than dull. It was a wintry grey day across the Ohio Valley with not much happening. We experienced a few scattered snow flurries across parts of the area today with very little accumulation. Winds were also on the calmer side, although there has been a steady wind chill for most of the day in the mid 20s. Our maximum temperature today occurred at midnight of 43 degrees with colder air funneling in since then. Tonight, we will stick with the overcast skies and colder air. Temps will drop down into the mid-teens with feels like temps in the upper single digits for tomorrow morning. Winds will blow from the northwest around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More cloud coverage around, with not much sunshine once again. Colder air will be fully settled into the Ohio Valley as well. High temperatures will return to the chilly side, maxing out in the mid to upper 20s. Winds could make it feel slightly cooler, especially earlier in the day. A stray pocket of flurries is possible late in the afternoon and early evening thanks to an upper-level disturbance. Moisture will be lacking from any snowflake activity, so a general coating is most likely. It will be colder for the morning commute Monday with temps dipping down into the lower teens.

MONDAY: Valentine’s Day – Partly cloudy for the new week with high pressure moving in. This will keep us quiet in the weather department for a few days. High temperatures will be around the freezing mark. A nice steady warm-up is expected later in the week.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as temperatures return to the mid/upper 30s. Weather conditions will start to shift towards gloomy and grey later in the week as our next system moves in.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers will return for the back half of our Wednesday. Most of the day stays dry, then later in the evening we will see a return of precip. Temperatures will warm-up and max out in the mid 50s. Winds will likely be breezy and stay breezy through Friday.

THURSDAY: Our next weather disturbance will likely move into the Ohio Valley starting today. A cold front will move through and bring widespread rain to the area. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s with breezy winds likely staying around. Colder air will sweep in late in the evening with a possible switchover to snow flurries. Accumulation will be minimal.

FRIDAY: Lingering showers are possible for the early morning hours. Once the rain stops, we could mix in a few rays of sunshine, but temperatures will be back to colder. Our maximum temp will be in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun. High temperatures will be back in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey