7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was a chilly and white day across the Ohio Valley as snowflake activity continued from the AM hours into the afternoon time. Although the rain activity started to wrap-up early this morning, we will still feel and see the impacts of the rain as we head into the weekend with the potential of seeing elevated river levels across the area. Most of the snowflake activity will start to subside as we head into the late evening hours with drier air moving into the region. Accumulation will be rather meek and minimal. Afternoon high temperatures were in the mid to upper 20s today. As we head into the overnight hours, we will stay rather cloudy and breezy with gusts of 30 mph possible. A seasonable chill returns for temps as we wake up to temps in the mid 20s. A passing snow squall is possible for the early morning hours tomorrow that can drastically reduce visibility. Snow accumulations early tomorrow will generally be less than an inch.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun to begin the weekend. High temperatures will stay towards the freezing mark with falling temperatures through the afternoon. It will be colder through the evening. There could be a few instances of sunshine for the area during the second half of the day. Warmer air is set to return tomorrow.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with thermometers on the climb! We will max out in the upper 40s to low 50s for some. It will be nice to see the bright yellow orb as well. A good way to roll into the new week.

MONDAY: More sun with a few clouds possible on Presidents Day. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s. High pressure will keep us rather quiet until rain returns late in the day tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Widespread rain showers will likely return as our next ripple in the upper-level air pattern moves in. High temperatures for now stay in the upper 50s with breezy winds likely as well. It is still too far out to talk about how much.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds with chances for rain showers still. High temperatures will stay in the lower 50s with breezy winds as well. Colder air will start to migrate through the region, meaning a chance for wintry weather Thursday.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and cooler for the latter half of the week. A shift in wind will allow for some wintry precip to fall across the Ohio Valley. High temperatures will hover in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: More clouds and another chance for rain showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey