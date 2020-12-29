Colder air mixed with sunny skies are expected this Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: A change in pace is expected as we head into the last Tuesday of 2020. Mostly sunny skies are expected for us in the Ohio Valley, but looks will be deceiving. It will look beautiful outside, just remember a coat cause it will be chilly. That cold front that swept through Monday will keep our temperatures close to the mid to low 30s. There could be a passing snow flurry or two in the area. Also, take it slow on the roadways this morning as you head out the door. Any snow that melted on the roadways could have frozen over and make some slick spots on roadways. Keep that in mind as you leave.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds return as we head into the midpoint of the new work week. Temperatures will warm up as we are expected to have winds from the south, bringing in a warmer air mass into the region. Our high will top off in the mid to upper 40s. As we head into the overnight hours, we will start to see some rain showers in the area and that looks to stick around for the rest of the year. Winds will play a factor tomorrow blowing from the south around 10mph with gusts of 30 possible.

New Year’s Eve: Almost the end of what has truly been a year we will never forget. Weather wise, a low pressure system will mix with a warmer air mass and drop some rain showers in the Ohio Valley starting late Wednesday and throughout much of NYE. It looks rather soggy and we could see upwards of an inch plus of rainfall from this system. Temperatures will again be in the mid 40s and breezy conditions are also expected.

New Year’s Day: Happy New Year! Remnant rain showers linger on into the new year and we will actually see temperatures in the 50s before colder air filters in by the weekend. Windy conditions are expected.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies are expected as we start the first weekend of 2021. Temperatures will hover in the lower 40s. Winds could be a factor.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds are expected as we head into the first work week of the new year. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey