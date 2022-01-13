Colder air returns as we approach the weekend

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Seasonable conditions would best describe the weather for the Ohio Valley today. We had to see our normal grey color that typically dominates the skies in Winter and not have to worry about frigid air in place. We have not seen much in terms of development of any precip yet, however that could start to change as we head closer to dinner and through the evening hours. All of that is thanks to an upper-level disturbance that will push into the area. High temperatures today were right in the mid 40s once again. Tonight, there will be instances of light rain/snow flurries around. Accumulation of anything will be minimal. However, take caution if you must travel later. Overnight lows will dip down into the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy skies once again. We could see an instance or two of clearing as we head into the afternoon. There is no real threat for any falling precip either. High temperatures will be chilly on Winter’s standards, maxing out in the mid 30s. Winds will blow from the north around 5-10 mph. Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will dip down into the mid-teens.

SATURDAY: A frigid start to the work-week is expected as high temperatures struggle to get out of the mid 20s. Cloudy skies will blanket the valley as well. Wind chills could be down in the teens as well.

SUNDAY: Here is where the forecast looks interesting. There is a system that is developing over the Pacific Northwest right now and by Sunday it will be approaching the Northeast. There is a chance of plowable snow for the second half of your Sunday into Monday morning. Details of totals and exact timing still need to be ironed out as this is a developing system but know that I will be tracking this every step of the way as it approaches our region. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy is the trend for now with a few snow showers lingering in the morning hours. The AM commute could be a bit slippery so take caution now. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s for our high with breezy winds likely to make a return.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies reign supreme. Temperatures stay in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, clouds, and more clouds. The winter streak of cloudy skies will likely continue. High temperatures will stay in the upper 30s with a chance of some afternoon showers.

THURSDAY: Cloud cover will be around for another day. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s. There could be a hint or two of some sun.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey