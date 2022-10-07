7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was a grey and doom and gloom looking day for the Ohio Valley to end the week. We started off the morning dry and somewhat warm, with temps in the lower 50s. The clouds were around thanks to the advancement of a cold front, that brought with it scattered/isolated instances of light rain. Clouds will be around for the rest of the afternoon and evening and moderating temperatures to the mid to upper 50s. It never felt cold today thanks to the lack of winds. Winds will start to increase as we head into the day tomorrow. A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio for the overnight hours. The advisory goes into effect at midnight and runs until 10 AM. The counties that are under the advisory include: Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, and Noble county. Clouds will clear out west to east and allow temperatures to dip into the upper 30s, with the possibility for frost development. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you are heading out for some Friday night lights, bring a jacket. Temperatures around kickoff will be in the 50s with halftime and postgame temps likely in the 40s. Tonight, clouds will stay around with cooler conditions expected. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Isolated instances of frost in the lower lying areas is possible.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend, but we will not be out of the grasps of cold air. Daytime highs struggle to get out of the mid to low 50s. Cloudy skies will be present for the morning with gradual clearing through the afternoon. Saturday night into Sunday morning overnight lows will be down in the mid-30s. This means we could see instances of frost developing across the region. If you have sensitive vegetation, it would be a good idea to cover those plants or pull them indoors. I will keep an eye out for changes in the temperatures.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine with high pressure still in control. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be a great day to be out at a pumpkin patch or head out for some hiking!

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures returning to the 60s. It will be a very nice-looking day. If you want to get out and cut the grass or wash the car it will be a great day to do that!

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and possible sunshine for the day. Temperature wise, we will max out in the mid-60s. High pressure will stay in control for a few more days.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will return with the chance for some spotty showers as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely towards the end of the week as the next weather system starts to form. We will see a chance for rain showers and breezy winds. Daytime highs will be in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Colder air seeps back into the region with daytime highs in the mid to low 50s. Cloud cover will also be present.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey