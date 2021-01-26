Colder air Wednesday afternoon

TONIGHT: Cloudy with sprinkles to flurries, Lows near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy then evening flurries, Highs 32-36.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 26-30.

FRIDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 28-30.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 34-38.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow changing to a wintry mix, Highs near 40

MONDAY: Cloudy with periods of light snow, Highs 35-39.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold, Highs 33-37.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

