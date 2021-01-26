Colder air Wednesday afternoon

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Another start to the work-week brings with it an active weather pattern. Grey and overcast skies will dominate the skies once again but there will be a need for an umbrella later today. As we head closer to dinnertime, widespread rain is expected. There could be a slight chance we see some freezing rain, but most of that is expected to fall in the ridges and areas north of the viewing area. Temperatures at the surface will top off in the upper 30s and winds will not play much of a factor, blowing from the east around 5 mph.