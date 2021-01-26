Colder air Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with sprinkles to flurries, Lows near 30.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy then evening flurries, Highs 32-36.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 26-30.
FRIDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 28-30.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 34-38.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow changing to a wintry mix, Highs near 40
MONDAY: Cloudy with periods of light snow, Highs 35-39.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold, Highs 33-37.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker