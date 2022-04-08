7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another grey and boring day for the Ohio Valley. It really seems monotonous with all the cloud coverage around right? Well, bundle up because another dose of colder air is on its way into our region. If you were up early today, you may have seen a few streaks of sunshine, but most of the region remained dull in terms of sky coverage. Scattered showers started to fire up this afternoon and we will likely stay with them this evening. If you were caught in the rain, it was chilly! It was a cold rain for sure. High temperatures today were in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, scattered showers will likely start to wrap up this evening. Although temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s, we could see a few snowflakes falling for the higher terrain areas. Winds will start to shift overnight as well, with a northwesterly component to it.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers across the board. A few pockets of flurries are possible in the morning then as the day progresses, it will change to all rain. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s. Overnight lows into Sunday could approach the freezing mark, meaning a few scattered flurries are possible for the early AM hours again. The best chances to see snowflakes will be in the higher terrain areas with most of us staying as rain.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies as we head into the end of the weekend. Sunshine and warmer air is expected to return for the afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the lower 50s to upper 40s. Rain activity looks to return yet again next week, so keep the umbrellas around.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy will describe sky coverage. The good news is, we see a drastic warm-up for the Ohio Valley! This is the Spring-like weather everyone wants, as daytime highs soar into the mid 60s. The heating trend isn’t over with 60s, expect the 70s to return for the 7-Day forecast!

TUESDAY: More clouds and a return of the April showers, mainly for the afternoon. High temps will be in the lower 70s! It will feel more comfortable outside if any rain does fall, nothing like the cold rain we dealt with last Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers continue for mid-week. High temps stay in the 70s. Winds could start to become a bit breezy in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: The best chance for widespread rain will come later in the work-week. Temperatures remain in the lower 70s with an increase in winds. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well.

FRIDAY: A return to seasonable temperatures for the Ohio Valley as we were treated to early Summer weather this week. That means temps will get back down to the lower 60s. Sky coverage will be partly cloudy, meaning a return of some sunshine.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey