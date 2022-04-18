7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The weather today, was by no means enjoyable for anyone. A cold, steady rain fell with colder air locked in place. A few areas to our north experienced some freezing rain and perhaps a few snowflakes falling. Northwesterly flow is the blame for this colder weather back in the Ohio Valley. High temperatures today struggled to get out of the upper 30s and low 40s. Very cold compared to normal highs this time of year. As we head deeper into the evening hours, rain will start to wrap up briefly, but precip will pick up again after midnight. Tonight, scattered flurries and rain showers will be present for the morning hours. Overnight lows approach the freezing mark. The wind will also be a factor tonight, blowing from the west then switching to a northwest wind around 5-10 mph. Gusts of 20 mph are possible.

TUESDAY: Another not so good of a day for the region as we continue with cold air and rain activity. We will start the day with a few scattered flurries then transition to rain by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s but will likely have to deal with a wind chill factor thanks to breezy conditions. Winds will blow from the west between 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The trend for right now is partly sunny skies. Hopefully it can stay that way. We need a break from the falling precip and we should stay that way as high pressure briefly returns. Temperatures warm up closer to average, as we max out in the mid to upper 50s. It is at least warmer than where we began the work-week.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers return to the forecast. High temperatures get back in the seasonable range, closer to the lower 60s. Rain will likely stick around for the morning and afternoon hours.

FRIDAY: A mainly dry day is where the trend is taking us for the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. The only threat for precip will be in the morning hours, but we could see a few rays of sun for the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with temperatures on the rise! We will near the upper 70s for our afternoon high. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds for the day, hopefully you can get out and enjoy the nice weather.

SUNDAY: Another day where temperatures will likely approach the 80-degree threshold. Sky coverage will feature some sun and clouds.

MONDAY: More rain, again, on a Monday. Another chance for rain showers with a stray rumble of thunder in the afternoon. High temps will be in the mid 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey