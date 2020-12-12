Colder and Cloudy for your Sunday endeavors

7-Day Forecast

SUNDAY: A big cool down is in store as we head into the ladder stages of the weekend. The cold front that brought us some rain showers yesterday moved through early on and has clouded things back up in the Ohio Valley. It will be feeling more like Winter with high temperatures in the lower 40s. It will be breezy at times with winds blowing from the west around 10mph with gusts up to 25 possible. It will feel cold outside with those winds so bundle up. There could be a stray snow flake or two falling as well. Most of that looks to hold off until early Monday morning.

MONDAY: The next work week showcases some colder air as well as a continuation with the mostly cloudy skies. We could see some snow showers in the early morning hours of your Monday commute. Temperatures will be hovering in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy conditions continue on with a dry day in store before a very complex weather maker swings through the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A complex low pressure system is expected to sweep through the region on Wednesday. There is a chance we see plow able snow for the Ohio Valley. Details will become more clear as we head into the next work week. Long story short, the position of the low and when the cold air interacts with the added moisture will be KEY on if we see snow or if we stay in rain. Something I will continue to monitor. Temperatures will be around the freezing mark for our daytime high.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies and old man winter sticking around. Temperatures will stick around in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: One week away from Christmas! Crazy to think how fast time is moving now. Weather wise we stay overcast and cloudy with mid 30s for high temperatures.

SATURDAY: We could see some rain showers as we head into the weekend before Christmas. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey