Colder conditions to stay… and some snow is on the way.

Tuesday:  Partly sunny with a high temperature of 34.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a mix of snow and rain mainly in the afternoon and evening, but this could freeze and give us a couple inches of snow. We will know more in the following days as the system moves nearer.  High temperature of 35.

Thursday:  Flurries to start off the  day with mostly cloudy conditions.  High temperature of 36.

Friday:  Seeing a bit more sun for the end of  your week with a high temperature of 39.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow mix.  High temperature of 42.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 44.

Monday:  Time of sun and clouds, high of 45.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

