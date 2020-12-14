Colder conditions to stay… and some snow is on the way.

(7-Day Forecast)
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high temperature of 34.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a mix of snow and rain mainly in the afternoon and evening, but this could freeze and give us a couple inches of snow. We will know more in the following days as the system moves nearer. High temperature of 35.
Thursday: Flurries to start off the day with mostly cloudy conditions. High temperature of 36.
Friday: Seeing a bit more sun for the end of your week with a high temperature of 39.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow mix. High temperature of 42.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 44.
Monday: Time of sun and clouds, high of 45.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler