Colder conditions to stay… and some snow is on the way.

(7-Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high temperature of 34.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a mix of snow and rain mainly in the afternoon and evening, but this could freeze and give us a couple inches of snow. We will know more in the following days as the system moves nearer. High temperature of 35.

Thursday: Flurries to start off the day with mostly cloudy conditions. High temperature of 36.

Friday: Seeing a bit more sun for the end of your week with a high temperature of 39.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow mix. High temperature of 42.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 44.

Monday: Time of sun and clouds, high of 45.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler