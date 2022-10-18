7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder as we began the new day. We even had our first snow flurries or pockets of light snow across our Elm Grove cameras this morning. So yes Fall is here, but we did experience our first snow of the new season. Colder air dominated the Ohio Valley this morning with AM temperatures down in the mid to upper 30s. Winds were prominent, and we dealt with the wind chill as well, dipping into the upper 20s. Clouds stuck around for the afternoon and evening hours with overcast skies on deck for the overnight period. We also had rounds of light rain mixed in with some ice pellets (graupel). Daytime highs were back in the mid to low 40s today, which is about 20 degrees below average. Our lowest max temperature for October 18th was 44 degrees set back in 1948. Tonight, clouds stay around with an increasing chance for snow flurries and pockets of light rain. Low temperatures will be in the mid to low 30s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible. This means we will likely deal with some form of wind chill for the morning commute tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and cooler with daytime highs in the mid to low 40s. There is a chance for some flurries mixed in with some pockets of drizzle throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy for the day, making it feel much cooler again. Winds will blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph gusting at 30 mph. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we could approach morning temperatures near the freezing mark. We could see another freeze weather headline due to the continuation of the growing season.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine for the day, we will max out temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine will start to peak out from the cloudy skies we had for most of the week. Further improvement in the weather department will continue into the weekend. Winds could be a bit breezy in the morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and starting to see a rise in temps. We will climb back to the mid to upper 50s for the next week of football across Ohio and West Virginia. Dress in layers once again for Friday night lights.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will also start to improve with the sunshine back. Daytime highs will range in the mid to upper 60s. Great outdoors weather.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet with temperatures nearing the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be great opportunity to get that last mow of the yard done with the mild air in place.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny, quiet, and dry for the new week. Daytime highs will trend warmer than average, back in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm air sticks around. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey