Colder now but snow is on the way

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high of 35.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 24.

Sunday: As a snow system moves through the area, we have the potential to see a decent amount of snowfall. Totals are ranging from 5-9″ for a good portion of the area, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with the track of this system. We will continue tracking this system as more information becomes available. This storm has us under a Winter Storm Watch from Sunday at 1pm until Monday at 1pm. Mostly cloudy with a high of 35.

Monday: The snow will end in the later morning hours with travel impacts expected. This is the day where you likely will want to stay inside depending on the track of the snow. High of 31 and mostly cloudy.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 34.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High of 40.

Thursday: Partly sunny, high of 30.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler