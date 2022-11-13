MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be northeasterly 03-07mph. The high temperature for the day will be 45 degrees and the low will be 28 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a chance for showers in the evening. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 45 degrees and the low will be 37 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with spotty AM drizzle. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 40 degrees, and the low will be 31 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day under breezy conditions. Winds will be southwesterly 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 37 degrees, and the low will be 28 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 33 degrees, and the low will be 21 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be from the southwesterly 05-10mph gusting up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 34 degrees, and the low will be 22 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be westerly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 40 degrees and the low will be 22 degrees.

